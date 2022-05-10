Road from Marnamikatte to Koti Chennaya Circle to be developed

The work on developing a stretch of the road from Marnamikatte Circle to Koti Chennaiah Circle into an 18-metre wide road was initiated by Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath on Tuesday.

The work is taken up at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore under Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the road is 530-metre-long. The road will also have 3.5-metre width two-lane concrete road.

Further, either side of the road will have footpaths, utility ducts, stormwater drains and streetlights, he said.

Several development works have been initiated in the city. People of the city should cooperate with the urban local body for the development work. Already, the road at Mahakalipadpu is being developed. The government has given emphasis to development works, said the MLA.

The work on the stretch will be taken up without causing inconvenience to the road users, he added.

Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty said that Mangaladevi and Marnamikatte Circle will be developed shortly.

Mangaladevi Circle will be developed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh with the help of Union Bank, he added.

The MLA has already spoken to the Bank of Baroda to extend help in developing Marnamikatte Circle.

The road from Karavali Circle-Koti Chennaiah Circle-Mangaldevi-Pandeshwar in the past was developed under the Nagarothana scheme.

With the increase in the density of vehicles, there was a demand from the locals to widen the stretch from Koti Chennaiah Circle to Marnamikatte Circle.