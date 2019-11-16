Road to Ashraya colony invites danger

The road leading to Ashraya Colony in Madapura Gram Panchayat near Suntikoppa is in a deplorable condition, causing inconvenience to the residents.

The road to Ashraya Colony was asphalted three years ago. However, the surface of the road has been chipped off, making it non-motorable.

The movement of lorries laden with concrete mix to Jambooru, for the construction of houses for flood victims, has taken a toll on the road.

Autorickshaws, jeeps and cars fail to travel on the stretch even to ferry patients in case of emergency. The pothole-ridden road has inconvenienced schoolchildren as well.

B K Balakrishna, a resident said, “The road leading to Ashraya Colony is crying for attention. The authorities should take up repair work at the earliest.”

Sundara, another resident said, “We are scared to walk on this road during the night. The road should be repaired at the earliest.”

There are 200 families residing in Ashraya Colony. The rented vehicles fail to reach the village even in case of an emergency. The road also turns slushy during monsoon, said Mani, another resident of the colony.

ZP member Kumudha Dharmappa said, “The road will be repaired after the construction of houses for flood victims at Jambooru is completed.”