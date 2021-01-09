Road to SAI hockey ground opened

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan inaugurated SAI Road near Indira Canteen in Madikeri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the road till SAI hockey ground has been developed at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore. It is 360 meters long and nine-meter wide.

Even stormwater drains have been developed on a side of the road. Interlocks will be laid beside either side of the road in the near future. Various roads in Madikeri will be concreted, he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani, CMC Commissioner S V Ramadas, and others were present.