Roads, drains cleaned at Balepuni

Volunteers cleaned roads, drains and other open public places in Balepuni Gram Panchayat limits and pledged to build a green village.

The volunteers cleared all garbage including plastic fallen by the roadsides.

The drive was carried out under Madari Grama Arogya Ahiyana by Jana Shikshana Trust, Smile Trust and Bapu Sangha.

Cleanliness advisor Ramesh Shenava inaugurated the programme.

He called upon the residents to stop defecating in open and work towards building a green and clean village.

Cleanliness ambassador Sheena Shetty and others were present.