Roads, drains turn dump yards

Haphazard dumping of garbage beside roads, drains, old buildings and vacant sites have given rise to the fear of health hazards among people in nearby areas.

There are instances of garbage being dumped beside the warning board erected by the CMC on slapping fine for dumping the garbage.

Tourists who visit the coffee land dump the waste at hilly ranges, beside Hirekolale Kere and surrounding areas.

Disposing garbage is a challenge for the CMC at K M Road, Market Road, Ramanahalli Road and other roads in Chikkamagaluru.

Residents of Madhuvana Layout, Pension Mohalla, Gauri Kaluve, Jayanagara and Tippunagara are feeling the impact of haphazard dumping of waste and are suffering from various communicable diseases.

Stray dogs and cattle feed also on the garbage. Debris from buildings and waste from hotels is dumped on the road, which aggravates the problem, complained residents.

Construction debris is dumped on the Bypass connecting road in front of Deepa Nursing Home. The drains are choked due to the dumping of the waste. As a result, sewage flows on to the road.

CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said that priority has been given for segregating waste at the source. Two teams have been constituted to visit houses and business establishments to create awareness on segregation of waste at source.

Many a time, miscreants dump the waste beside the road during the night hours. It is a challenge for the CMC to contain it. It is the responsibility of the citizens to hand over the waste to waste collecting vehicles and maintain cleanliness in the surroundings of the house. Measures will be taken to act against those who dump waste beside the road and into drains, he said.

“Measures have also been taken to convert wet waste into manure. It has been decided to instal four machines to segregate waste at the dumping yard,” he added.

Mamatha, a resident of Ayyappanagara said, “Many dump waste beside the road and on vacant sites. The authorities failed to desilt the drains. We are facing the problem of communicable diseases and the mosquito menace.”

Kausar, a tea stall owner near Sahara Shadi Mahal said, “Many do not hand over the waste to vehicles collecting garbage and instead dump it beside the road. The area surrounding 60 feet road has been converted into a dump yard.”