Roads to remain closed in MCC limits to facilitate development works

Several roads in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits will remain closed with immediate effect to facilitate development works.

The road in front of Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple will remain closed for a month to facilitate the work on the culvert and UGD.

Motorists using the stretch are requested to move from Battagudda Junction-Kadri Kambla Road to reach Bharath Beedi Junction, take a left to reach Mallikatte Junction

and vice versa for vehicles moving towards Battaguda Junction.

Hosabettu Fisheries Road will be closed for 45 days for the construction of a mini bridge.

Light motor vehicles moving from NH-66 Hosabettu Junction to Hosabettu Beach or fisheries road have to take a diversion near Shree Pavan Marbles and Granites, move to Shree Danwantari Ayurvedic Clinic Road and reach Fisheries Road and the beach.

The route no 59 bus will pass through NH-66 Chitrapura entrance road, move to Shetty General Stores- Fisheries School-Eshwara Nagara-Nandadeep Apartment, Navanagara- Lingappa Salian Compound to reach Surathkal.

Kodikal Main Road will also remain closed for 45 days for taking up the work on concreting of 5 B cross to 10 B cross road. Motorists have to use 5B, 4B, 1B, 8B, 9B and 10B cross roads.

The buses to Kodikal from Urwa School Junction will pass through Kodikal Cross-Bapuji Nagar-Kodikal Katte, stated a release from Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.