Robin Devaiah appointed Kodagu BJP president

In a sudden development, Paleyanda Robin Devaiah has been elected the president of Kodagu BJP district unit.

During a visit by the delegation led by MLA K G Bopaiah and MLC Sunil Subramani to Mangaluru, Kodagu BJP district in-charge Uday Kumar Shetty handed over the order copy to Robin Devaiah.

A native of Virajpet, Robin Devaiah belongs to Kodava community. Since his student days, he has been associated with RSS and had served as the general secretary of Kodagu BJP unit.

Two years ago, Manu Muttappa, close aide of K G Bopaiah had to step down as district president and B B Bharateesh, a leader of Vokkaliga community was elected to his place. Manu Muttappa was later appointed as state BJP secretary. Robin Devaiah was the working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee in

2019.

The responsibilities of the BJP district president has increased manifold as the party is in power both at Taluk and Zilla panchayats. Furthermore, there is the challenge of tackling dissidence

also.