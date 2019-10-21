Role of police in protection of civilians highlighted

Police are alert round the clock to prevent untoward incidents and work restlessly to keep up peace in the society. Police play a major role in protecting citizens, said Principal District and Sessions Judge V V Mallapure.

He was speaking at the Police Martyrs' Day programme observed at the district police ground in Madikeri on Monday.

V V Mallapure said that he has seen the torments faced by the police from close quarters, as his father worked in the Police Department.

"While the soldiers protect our borders, the police maintain internal discipline. A lot of pressure is mounted upon police personnel in maintaining law and order inside the country. There are instances were the police do not return to their homes for weeks together," he said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar read out the list of police officials and police constables who breathed their last, while on duty. Tributes were paid to the martyrs on the occasion.