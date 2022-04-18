Rope could have saved all five labourers: Eyewitness

An eerie silence prevails at Shree Ulka LLP unit premises in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Permude after the unit was shut down close on the heels of five labourers being killed after inhaling toxic gas.

Ulka LLP, a Mumbai-based fish processing unit, exports processed fish to Asian countries and Russia, among others. There are around 100 labourers working in the unit, said the unit’s administrative manager Priya.

“Ommar Farooq (31), had been working in the factory for the past eight months. He has a small baby and the family resides in West Bengal. My brother had helped many youths from West Bengal secure employment in the unit,” informs Ommar’s brother Raquil Islam.

“None from the management of the factory had spoken to us or consoled the families who lost their breadwinners,” charged Islam.

There were four fish waste tanks in one portion of the unit. All the waste was stored in the tanks to be sent to the nearest fish meal industry.

Mirazul Islam’s relative Sharafath alleged that Ulka LLP’s management had ignored safety precautions.

“There were no safety officers, no gloves, masks or even an ambulance,” he said.

If there was a rope, we could have saved all five people, says Sharafath, who was present when the tragedy unfolded.

“Labourers are forced to work for more than 12 hours and are paid just Rs 500. They are not provided with any insurance facility,” said Sharafath.

He said MSEZ was set up with a promise of generating lakhs of employment for local youth. But, industries have been engaging labourers from Assam, Jharkhand and West Bengal for lesser wages.

Compensation sought

Both MSEZ officials and the district administration are responsible for the death of labourers. Families of dead labourers should receive compensation of Rs 50 lakh each, said DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla.

“If the district administration and elected representatives had responded to complaints against industries flouting norms, the disaster could have been averted,” he said.

SDPI district president Abubakker Kulai said the bodies should be sent back to their villages and the factory’s licence should be cancelled.

Industrial disasters in DK in recent times

* January 11 2022: Following a suspected ammonia leak at a seafood processing plant, Everest Fish Processing Plant in Baikampady Industrial Area, 20 among 80 employees fell sick and were shifted to a private hospital in Mukka. It was a minor leak of ammonia that caused eye irritation and other discomforts to employees.

* April 24, 2021: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ). However, there were no casualties.