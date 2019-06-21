Round table conference of coffee, pepper growers

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene will organise a round table conference of coffee and pepper growers at Kodagu Kittale Belegarara Sahakara Sangha auditorium at 10.30 am on June 23.

Association general secretary Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah, while addressing reporters in Madikeri, said that elaborate discussions will be held on the plight of coffee and pepper growers in the district.

“Even though the overall production of these crops has increased over the last 30 years, the growers are not getting suitable market rates. In contrary, the production cost of coffee has been increasing from year to year. The costs of manure and insecticides too are escalating. All these issues will be addressed to in the meeting,” he added.

Sujoy Bopaiah, meanwhile, pointed out that growers have incurred a huge loss during the natural calamity last year.

“The measures taken up by the government in compensating the growers, will also be the subject of discussion.

Possible solutions to the problem menace of low quality pepper being pumped into the Indian market through illegal means will also be discussed. During a programme to be held on June 24, agricultural experts will sensitise the growers on rainwater harvesting and environment conservation,” he explained.

Leaders Ajjamada Chengappa, Pucchimada Subhash Subbaiah and Rajiv Bopaiah were present at the press meet.