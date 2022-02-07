Row over Hijab, saffron shawls continues in Udupi colleges

The row over Hijab continued to spread to a few more colleges in the district, with the students demanding saffron shawls to be allowed inside the classrooms.

The students from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi demanded saffron shawls be allowed and also asked the Muslim girls to remove their headscarves.

They said that the state government has issued a circular banning the Hijab inside the classrooms.

They also said they will be wearing saffron shawls, along with Rudraksha chain and Dhoti. The students were supported by Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

Later, the principal instructed the Muslim girl students to stop wearing Hijab inside the classrooms.

Koteshwara Kalavara Varadaraju M Shetty Government First Grade College also saw students wearing saffron shawls and shouting slogans in protest against wearing headscarves inside the classrooms.

When the same was objected to by the college authorities, they removed the shawls and entered the classrooms, while Muslim girls returned back home.

The agitating girl students demanding Hijab to be allowed in Kundapura Government PU College were given separate a classroom to sit. A similar development was reported at Sharada College in Basrur wherein girls with headscarves were made to sit in a separate room.

Even in Byndoor Government Junior College, students wearing Hijab were given a separate room. R N Shetty College in Basrur had declared a holiday on Monday.

The students from Venkatramana Junior College staged a protest by wearing saffron shawls from the old bus stop to the college premises. After the principal’s intervention, they removed the shawls and attended the classes.

The girls in Udupi Women’s Government PU College continue to sit outside the classrooms wearing Hijab. They said they are confident that the High Court’s verdict will be in favour of them. If not, they said they will appeal at higher court as wearing Hijab is their fundamental right, which is assured in the Constitution.

Owing to the ongoing exams, Muslim girls with Hijab and Hindu boys with saffron shawls were permitted inside the classrooms to write their exams at Uppunda Government High School.

Muslim girl students staged a protest at SVS College in Gangolli demanding the right to wear Hijab. The college administration has declared a holiday at Government Junior College in Kamdadakone.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar said the students should stick to the dress code implemented by the government.

He said everyone should abide by the law and if they are not able to do so, they should find alternatives.

Religion should be kept away from education. If they are permitted now to wear Hijab, the demands for other things like imparting education in Urdu might be raised in future. Even students who wish to wear saffron shawls should follow the law, he said.

He alleged that vested interests are playing a game with hidden agenda and the government will suppress all hidden agendas.

He accused Congress of hatching a conspiracy.

Muslim parents and girl students should realise the political motives behind it, he added.