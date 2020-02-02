Rowdy found murdered in car

The body of a rowdy, who had been recently released from jail in Kalaburagi, was found inside a car near Nagri Shantinagara in Bantwal taluk on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased is Muthasim C M alias Taslim (39), a resident of Chembarikka in Kasargod. He was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons and later murdered.

The car was found deserted in a ground beside the road at Nagri Shantinagara. The locals who peered into the car found the corpse and informed the police.

Muthasim C M was arrested recently in Mangaluru in connection with the burglary of a jewellery showroom at Bhavanthi Street in Mangaluru and was located in Kalaburagi jail. Soon after his release, a gang had allegedly abducted him near Jevargi in Kalaburagi.

There are several cases registered against Muthasim, including three at Bekal police station in Kerala and one in Ullal police station. The body of Muthasim has been shifted to the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

A case has been registered at the Bantwal town police station and the investigation is in progress.