Rowdy released from jail, found dead in car

A notorious rowdy, who was recently released from jail in Gulbarga, was found murdered inside a car, near Nagri Shantinagara, in Bantwal taluk, on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased is Muthasim C M alias Taslim ( 39), a resident of Chembarikka in Kasaragod. He was allegedly abducted by an unidentified persons and later murdered.

The car was found deserted in a ground along a road at Nagri Shantinagara. The locals found the dead body inside the car and informed the police.

Muthasim C M was arrested recently in Mangaluru in connection with burglary of a jewellery showroom at Bhavanthi Street in Mangaluru and was lodged at Gulbarga Jail. Soon after his release, a gang had allegedly abducted him near Jevargi in Gulbarga.

There are several cases registered against him including three in Bekal police station of Kerala and one in Ullal police station. The body of Muthasim has been shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.