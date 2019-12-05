RPF cracks illegal ticket racket in Surathkal

A team of Karwar Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducted a raid on Sanctity Tour and Travels, Surathkal and seized 14 post-dated travel tickets valuing Rs 16,178; 21 e-tickets worth Rs 19,904; IRCTC licensed dongle; cash worth Rs 4750; a mobile phone with sim and other things used for illegal selling of tickets from shop owner, Ramkrishna Poojary.

On inquiry, it was found that the accused was using three personal user ID’s with different names for touting. A case has been registered against him under Section 143 of Railways Act.

The accused was produced before a JMFC court in Udupi and asked to pay a fine of Rs 8,000 and released later.

The RPF Intelligence Wing is keeping a close watch on the illegal sale of tickets and will initiate major drives against unauthorised travel agencies, according to a release.