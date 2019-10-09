Rs 10 lakh stolen from wholesale store

Burglars broke into a wholesale shop in the heart of the town and fled with cash worth Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday night.

Rama Enterprises, the wholesale shop owned by Ramesh Nayak in Maitri Complex, sells items like biscuits and other eatables. Nayak, had not deposited the cash in the bank on account of holidays in the bank.

Police suspect that burglars were aware about the cash kept inside the shop and thus targeted Nayak's shop. The burglars had not touched any other article and had broken only the cash box using sharp objects, police sources said.

Two CCTV cameras installed at the shop were not functional and this has made the job of the police even more challenging. The police are trying to access the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the KSRTC bus stand in order unearth even remote clues.