Rs 100 fine on plastic throwers at Raja Seat

At the Raja Seat Development Committee meeting chaired by Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, a decision was taken to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those who discard plastic waste in the open or those who pluck flowers.

During the meet held in the DC’s Office Hall on Monday, Annies also directed the officials of the horticultural department to carry out preparations towards the fruit and flower show to be held between February 7 and 10.

“Measures should be taken to widen the pedestrian path on the main road leading to Raja Seat. The CMC officials should take proper measures to instal and maintain streetlights on Raja Seat Road. More lights should be installed if required,” she added.

District horticulture department deputy director Chandrashekhar said that an income of Rs 70 lakh has been generated through the collection of entrance fee at Raja Seat during the current fiscal year. Stating that necessary preparations are being made for the fruit and flower show, he added that the show will be hosted at a cost of

Rs 20 lakh.

Kannada and Culture Department assistant director K T Darshana said that cultural programmes will be organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, at Raja Seat on January 11.

The deputy commissioner also stressed on the need to highlight the indigenous culture and heritage of Kodagu in the Coorg Heritage Centre.

She also told the officials of the Department of Archaeology to take necessary steps towards organising an exhibition of photographs reflecting the culture of Kodagu.

College of Forestry, Ponnampet, Dean Kushalappa said that indigenous flora and fauna will be cultivated in Coorg Heritage Centre.

Tourism department assistant director Raghavendra, City Municipal Council member Ramesh and others were present.