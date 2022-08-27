Rs 12 cr released to Dakshina Kannada for emergency repair of damaged roads

Dakshina Kannada is set to receive funds worth Rs 12 crore for emergency repair work of damaged roads in the state to make them more motorable.

PWD Minister C C Patil told reporters that Rs 7.5 crore will be released to Udupi for emergency works of road repair and filling of potholes. Permanent restoration will be done after the monsoon, the minister said after holding a review meeting in Mangaluru.

More than the average rainfall this year has resulted in damage of roads, Patil said, adding that officials have been directed to take up temporary restoration work.

To a query on Contractors’ Association President Kempanna making allegations of '40 per cent commission', the minister said let Kempanna reveal how commission was collected from the Congress to make such allegations.