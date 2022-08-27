Rs 12 crore released to Dakshina Kannada for emergency repair of damaged roads

PWD Minister C C Patil said that funds have been released to take up emergency works of damaged roads in the state to make them motorable.

Rs 12 crore has been released to Dakshina Kannada and Rs 7.5 crore to Udupi to take up emergency works pertaining to the repair of roads and filling of potholes. The permanent restoration will be done after the monsoon, Patil told mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials in Mangaluru.

The state has received more than the average rainfall this year. As a result, the roads have been damaged. The officials have been directed to take up temporary restoration work, he said.

To a query on Contractors’ Association President Kempanna making allegations of ‘40 per cent commission’ , the minister said let Kempanna reveal how commission was collected from the Congress to make such allegations.