Dakshina Kannada gets Rs 12 cr for road repair

Rs 12 crore released to Dakshina Kannada for emergency repair of damaged roads

Officials have been directed to take up temporary restoration work, the PWD minister said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 19:17 ist
PWD Minister C C Patil. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

PWD Minister C C Patil said that funds have been released to take up emergency works of damaged roads in the state to make them motorable.

Rs 12 crore has been released to Dakshina Kannada and Rs 7.5 crore to Udupi to take up emergency works pertaining to the repair of roads and filling of potholes. The permanent restoration will be done after the monsoon, Patil told mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials in Mangaluru.

The state has received more than the average rainfall this year. As a result, the roads have been damaged. The officials have been directed to take up temporary restoration work, he said. 

To a query on Contractors’ Association President Kempanna making allegations of ‘40 per cent commission’ , the minister said let Kempanna reveal how commission was collected from the Congress to make such allegations. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C C Patil
Dakshina Kannada district
Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Roads

What's Brewing

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

 