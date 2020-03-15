Rs 1.4 crore unaccounted for cash seized by rly police

Two men from Maharashtra, who were travelling to Ernakulam in Mangala Express, were arrested by Kasargod railway police after being found in possession of Rs 1.4 crore unaccounted for money.

The arrested men were identified as Ankush (38) and Shankar (29), both residents of Sangli in Maharashtra.

Based on the tip off by Kumble Railway police, the police at Kasargod arrested the duo and seized the cash. The duo had boarded the train at Mumbai and were travelling to Ernakulam.

Commission

The arrested had Rs 40 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes and Rs one crore in Rs 500 notes in their possession. During the interrogation, they reportedly confessed to transporting the amount to Ernakulam for a commission of Rs 50,000.

The police have informed the Enforcement Directorate officials on the seizure of currency and investigation is in progress.