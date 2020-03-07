Rs 1,500 cr released for devpt of roads damaged in rain: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said that Rs 1,500 crore had been released in the first phase for the development of roads that were damaged in the rain in Karnataka.

“In the second phase, Rs 780 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.”

He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanti Yugamanotsava and Kshetranatha Veerabhadraswamy Maharathotsava at Rambhapuri Peeta on Friday night.

Eshwarappa said the Central government had released funds for the development of 3,221 km of road under PMGSY in the first phase. In the second phase, funds have been sanctioned for developing 2,200 km road. At least 30-km road in each taluk will be asphalted, he added.

Later, he inaugurated ‘Shivadvaitha Dharma Parishat.’

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwarappa said, ‘’It is a tragedy that a few are engaged in sowing seeds of hate during election, while some are engaged in levelling allegations against dharma, seers and mutts. A few had created hurdles during Addapallakki Utsava of Rambhapuri Peeta Swami. The Congress government in the past had supported the protesters, who had opposed Addapallakki Utsava.”

Honorary awards were presented to Vishwaradhya Shivacharya of Brihanmata Maganageri, Gurulinga Shivacharya of Aalamela Tarapura Hiremutt, Veerabhadra Shivacharya of M Chandaragi-Katakola Hiremutt, Gurupadeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Hathalli Hiremutt on the occasion.