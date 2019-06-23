‘Rs 2 cr released for construction of bridge’

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said a sum of Rs two crore was released for construction of a bridge at Matthavu, a Maoist-affected area, in Karkala.

He was speaking after inaugurating the health camp at Kabbinale, organised jointly by Anti Naxal Force-Hebri, Hebri police and district Health department.

Kumar said the proposal to construct the bridge, which was a long-pending demand, was submitted to the government and was also approved.

Construction work was delayed owing to technical problems and objections raised by forest department. “I am confident that the forest department will approve the proposal and clear the hurdle shortly,” he said.

The MLA further said Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for the construction of Melmatta road. The work will begin in July, he added.

Kumar also stressed for the coordination between the departments while discharging the duties.

The administration should be people friendly, he added.

The officers should be approachable to the layman for the effective implementation of various schemes introduced by the government.