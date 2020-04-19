Rs 2,000 deposited into accounts of construction workers

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said an amount of Rs 2,000 each was deposited into the bank accounts of 6,122 construction workers registered with Labour department in Dakshina Kannada district.

The amount will be deposited in the accounts of remaining registered construction workers at the earliest, he said.

The government had announced depositing Rs 2,000 into the accounts of the construction labourers, who are registered with the department and have lost their livelihood due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The curbs imposed on March 24 have been extended till May 3. The labourers are reeling under hardships after construction activities came to a halt, the minister said.

Supply food

The local bodies should arrange the supply of food to stranded labourers, destitute and beggars in all ULBs (urban local bodies) in Dakshina Kannada district, Poojary said.

None should starve during the lockdown period. All ULBs should identify destitute, migrant labourers in their jurisdiction and arrange food for them. In case of necessity, NGOs can be roped in.

Asha workers and health workers should collect information on the health of people by visiting houses in the district and a report should be submitted within 10 days, he added.