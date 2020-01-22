Rs 25 cr sanctioned for devpt of road works at Kateel

MP and Kateel Brahmakalashotsava Samithi President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the state government had sanctioned Rs 25 crore for developing basic infrastructure including road widening work in Kateel.

The long-pending demand of widening the road in front of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple had been taken up, he told mediapersons on Wednesday.

The widening of the road from Moorukaveri to Permude was taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The road behind the temple connecting Arasolupadavu-Devaragudde-Nellitheertha was being laid at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The President who is also MP of Dakshina Kannada district said that the road in front of Kateel Temple will be developed as a full-fledged `Car Street’. All the vehicles will be diverted via Ullanje-Kinnigoli Road. The work on widening Ullanje-Kinnigoli Road had been taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore. When marriages take place in Kateel temple, the road in front of the temple gets choked causing inconveniences to the motorists.

By developing the road as Car Street, all the vehicles will be diverted via Ullanje-Kinnigoli Road without passing through the Kateel temple in the future. The Saraswathi Sadana located in front of Kateel Temple was demolished to widen the road. All the shops located next to the temples were cleared.

As many as 11 shops were cleared. The private building owner near the temple also had agreed to vacate after Brahmakalashotsava and the building will also be demolished.

As the temple has less land, many have come forward to donate land to the temple. A few of the donors had come forward to purchase land from private individuals and hand it over to the temple, said Nalin Kumar Kateel.

To serve food for the devotees visiting Brahmakalashotsava, a modern hygienic kitchen was set up. This kitchen ensures that food is served to 25,000 people in one hour. The temporary dining hall can accommodate 15,000 people at a time. Food will be served from morning till midnight at the dining hall during the Brahmakalashotsava, explained Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Sanjeevani Trust from Mumbai had come forward to construct toilets at a cost of Rs one crore for the devotees visiting the temple. Pure drinking water facilities will be also be arranged. In addition, the work on constructing nine rooms in addition to 50 rooms for the devotees who visit the temple is in progress.