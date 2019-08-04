Rs 2.5K fine for drunk driving

A Somwarpet court has imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on a man for drunk driving.

Prathap from Holenarasipur is the accused.

He had come to Shanivarasanthe on Saturday night driving a vehicle loaded with bananas.

The police stopped his vehicle and subjected him to the alcometer test. Then, it was confirmed that Prathap was in an inebriated state.

His vehicle was seized and he was produced before the court.

Police Sub-inspector H M Mariswamy, police personnel Raghu, Bopanna, Shafir and Shanmukha Nayak took part in the operation.