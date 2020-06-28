Rs 3 cr sanctioned for devt of Kaup taluk

District In-charge Secretary Maheshwar Rao on Friday said that an amount of Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for the development of tourism in Kaup taluk.

"A new action plan for Rs 6 crore is also being prepared. A comprehensive plan will be prepared to develop Padubidri and Kaup beaches in Udupi district."

Rao was speaking after inspecting the projects that are being implemented in Kaup Assembly constituency. The work on Hejamady port, development of Kaup beach, mini Vidhana Soudha and major drinking water projects had been sanctioned to the taluk and are in different stages of implementation.

MLA Lalaji R Mendon said there was a need to review the already approved projects to sanction any new projects to the taluk.