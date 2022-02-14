'Rs 3 crore proposal for Paduhithlu bridge submitted to govt'

'Rs 3 crore proposal for bridge submitted to govt'

DHNS, Padubidri,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:40 ist
MLA Lalaji R Mendon inaugurates a generator and bus shelter in Padubidri Gram Panchayat.

A proposal has been submitted to the government for constructing a bridge at Padubidri Paduhithlu at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The funds are likely to be released shortly, said MLA Lalaji R Mendon. 

He said that the tender process will commence shortly. He was speaking after distributing facilities for SC/ST community members at Padubidri Gram Panchayat. 

The MLA handed over the sanction letter for the construction of the Paduhithlu bridge to the Gram Panchayat president.

The PWD had earmarked Rs 1.5 crore for the bridge in the past. An Additional Rs 1.5 crore is required. 

He said the work on the road leading to Balaganesha temple is in progress at a cost of Rs 6 crore under PMJSY, while works worth Rs 18 crore including that of Kallatte vented dam are in progress. The market at Padubidri needs to be developed. 

Gram Panchayat President Ravi Shetty Padebettu said the GP will discuss the parking of buses at the new bus shelter. 

