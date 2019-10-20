'Rs 3.5 cr for Mangala Stadium development'

The state government will provide Rs 3.5 crore for the comprehensive development of Mangala Stadium, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Dakshina Kannada Junior Athletics meet organised by Dakshina Kannada

District Athletics Association at Mangala Stadium on Saturday.

Kamat said Rs 10 crore was earmarked under Mangaluru Smart City Mission for the development of Mangala Stadium.

He said sports help in maintaining sound body and health. The athletes should develop sportive spirit. Winning and losing is not important. However, a sportive spirit to take part in sports activities is important, he added.

Union Bank Regional Head Nanjundappa Thimmaiah and others were present.

Around 696 athletes from Puttur, Belthangady, Bantwal, Moodbidri, Sullia, Mangaluru are participating in the meet.