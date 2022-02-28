Rs 350 crore proposal ready for water infrastructure facility at Adyar, says Mayor

Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the City Corporation has prepared a proposal for Rs 350 crore to take up works on additional water augmentation and water supply infrastructure facilities at Adyar.

The proposal has been prepared under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II and submitted to the government. Emphasis has been given to the water treatment plant, storage unit, construction of the reservoir, jack well and laying of additional lines to supply water to the supplying stations and so on.

The MCC has earmarked 10 acres of land at Adyar. With the work on Adyar-Harekala vented dam-cum-bridge in progress, the works to augment drinking water supply will help in lifting water from the dam at Adyar constructed across River Nethravathi downstream of the Thumbe vented dam, he told reporters.

The facilities will be developed to meet the future water demand in the city, he added.

Stating that MCC has constituted ward committees, he said the commissioner has issued directions to hold meetings of the ward committee every month. The ward committees have been constituted in all the 60 wards in the city.

Recruitment

The mayor said that to solve the problem of shortage of civic workers, the process of recruiting 190 permanent civic workers has been initiated. A provisional list has been prepared.

Further, MCC will recruit 197 civic workers on a direct payment basis as per the directions of the government, he said.

With the MCC getting full-fledged civic workers, the work on sweeping and weed cutting will be taken up in a full-fledged manner in the coming days, he added.

'Works accelerated'

Owing to various issues, the work on Kadri and Kankanady markets was delayed. Now, the work has been accelerated by changing the funding pattern for the work, said the mayor.

He said that MCC is committed to development works within its limits and has also taken steps to issue water bills every month.

“We have sought permission from the government to recruit additional staff to issue water bills,” he added.

'Water tariff likely to be reduced'

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that MCC is waiting for the government’s permission in writing to reduce the domestic water tariff that was hiked in the past during the tenure of the administrator.

“The government, at a meeting with the MCC commissioner and officials, had asked officials to ensure that the revenue from water tariff is not affected while reducing the tariff of domestic use. In the process, the water tariff for commercial and industrial use is likely to be revised. The MCC will take a call on it after getting the permission in writing from the state government,” he added.