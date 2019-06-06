Rs 3.83 crore decline in Kukke temple income

There is a decline in the annual income of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in 2018-19. The annual income of the temple has declined from Rs 95.92 crore in 2017-18, to Rs 92.09 crore in 2018-19.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘Sevas’, hundi collections and devotees’ offerings. The temple’s Executive Officer Ravindra said that compared to 2017-18, there was a decline in the income by Rs 3.83 crore.

“Not getting interest on the money earmarked for development works and closure of ghat roads during the monsoon last year has affected the footfall of devotees to the temple,” he pointed out.

Last year, the Shiradi Ghat stretch was closed for three months for the second phase of concreting work.

After the completion of the work, the road was once again closed for three months, following a series of landslides on the stretch. Even Sampaje Ghat and train connectivity were affected due to natural calamity last year.

He said that development works initiated for the integrated development of the temple at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore was in progress.

“As much as Rs 68 crore has been deposited with PWD for the development of the road,” he added.