Rs 5 cr for upgrading Tarikere govt hospital

Tarikere MLA D S Suresh, along with Arogya Raksha Committee members, paid a visit to Tarikere hospital on Monday and took stock of the facilities available at the hospital.

Chairing a meeting of Arogya Raksha committee, the MLA said that complaints had been received about non-availability of N-95 masks, personal protective equipment and lack of isolation ward in the hospital. The MLA directed the medical officer to be present during the duty hours. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the errant officials if the facilities are not made available, he warned.

“A special grant of Rs five crore will be provided by the government for upgrading medical facilities in the district. The requirement for necessary facilities should be submitted. It should be ensured that there is no room for complaints,” the MLA said.

Medical Officer Dr Madhu said that the isolated ward for coronavirus-infected patients was being set up and that all staff of the hospital had been provided with masks.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Chandrashekhar stated that 20 people who returned from foreign countries had been home quarantined. Legal action will be initiated against them if they violate the guidelines.

Taluk Panchayat President Padmavathi, Raksha Committee members Monoj, Shashidhar, Nagaraj and Rajeshwari and Dr Devraj were present.