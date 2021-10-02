'Rs 50 lakh released for Gandhi memorial'

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal garlanded the statue of Gandhi at Gandhi Mantapa in Madikeri.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Gandhi had followed the path of peace and non-violence throughout his life. He is a symbol of peace for the entire world.

"All of us should follow the path of Gandhi in simple and peaceful living," she said.

Sarvodaya Samiti immediate past president T P Ramesh said that the government has released Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Mantapa in Madikeri.

The Sarvodaya Samiti has been observing Gandhi Jayanti in the district. The land should be re-surveyed for the construction of the memorial, he added.

CMC commissioner S V Ramdas, Sarvodaya Samiti president Ambekallu Kushalappa and others were present.