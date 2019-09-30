Rs 50 lakh to be given to CM Relief Fund: Mohan Alva

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Alva’s Education Foundation is exemplary in terms of supporting sports, culture and education in different capacities.

He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute the Foundation’s annual free fund.

He said, “There are four kinds of people in our society. The first say, mine is mine and yours is yours. The second say, mine is yours and yours is mine and the third say mine is mine and yours is also mine. The last one is yours is yours and mine is also yours. Dr Mohan Alva belongs to the fourth category, always finding happiness in supporting others.”

He urged students to cultivate a culture of paying back to society in some way, from their childhood.

Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said a country can become powerful only with the desired education system.

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt presided over the programme.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva announced the handing over Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minster’s Flood Relief Fund.

“An amount of Rs 33.85 crore was spent on various adoption and concession fee for 4,543 students in a year. Out of this, Rs 9.8 crore is for meritorious students, Rs 3.39 crore for cultural students, Rs 7.95 crore for sports students, Rs 8.08 crore for fee concession and Rs 7.85 crore for Kannada medium school students adoption. Fee of 1,421 students was waived,” he added.