‘Rs 780 cr DPR for Mangaluru-Karwar fisheries road’

Karnataka State Planning Board Vice Chairman B J Puttaswamy said that feasibility report on the development of Mangaluru-Athradi State Highway 67 had been submitted by Coastal Development Authority (CDA) to the government.

“The proposal is with the Public Works Department for implementation.”

Speaking to reporters, he said a detailed project report (DPR) for Rs 780 crore to develop Mangaluru-Karwar fisheries road had been prepared and submitted to the government for approval by the Authority.

Already, with the help of National Fisheries Development Board, the CDA has constructed 35 fish markets, including 11 fullfledged fish markets, in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. A preliminary scheme report (detailed project report) on multi-village drinking water scheme has been submitted to the state government.

The project aims at supplying water to 25 villages in Dakshina Kannada and 26 villages in Udupi district, Puttaswamy added.

During 2019-20, the CDA out of Rs 1,109.08 lakh amount has utilised Rs 709.40 lakh. Out of the 200 works, 92 works have been completed so far. In 2020-21, the CDA is planning to take up development works worth Rs 20 crore. As many as 15 footbridges, 10 minor bridges, 10 commercial complexes, 30 roads and 10 anganwadi buildings, in addition to the development of parks, retaining walls and hanging bridges, will be constructed in the three coastal districts, Puttaswamy added.

He said out of the sanctioned 47 road works in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, 27 works had been completed.

As many as 38 footbridge works were sanctioned in Dakshina Kannada and 25 works had been completed. While in Udupi, 18 footbridges were sanctioned and 12 had been completed. In Uttara Kannada, 46 footbridges were sanctioned and 14 had been completed.

Incomplete highway

To a query on incomplete work on NH 66, including the inordinate delay in the completion of flyover at Shastri Circle in Kundapura, Puttaswamy said that he would bring the issue to the notice of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and also to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.