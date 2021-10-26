RTA meeting on November 10

RTA meeting on November 10

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 01:02 ist

The Road Transport Authority meeting will be held at DC's office hall on November 10 (4 pm).

Grievances related to permits should reach the RTO by October 27. The public grievances will be heard for half an hour, a press release from RTO J P Gangadhar stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Road Transport Authority
public grievances
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 