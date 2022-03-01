RTI information sheds light on classification of files in govt depts

As many as 45 government departments had cleared 68,952 out of the total 85,384 pending files, categorised as A, B and C, during the weeklong file/application clearance drive launched from February 19, said District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Thus, the district administration has succeeded in clearing nearly 81% of pending files, added Sunil.

So what are these A, B and C records? According to information obtained from the state government under RTI by RTI activist Prakash Bhat, the documents categorised as ‘A’ should be preserved permanently.

“According to the government’s order dated 6-11-2021, files classified as ‘B’ should be preserved upto a period of 30 years and files under ‘C’ category for five years,” says Bhat, quoting the order.

After the completion of the period, the state archives department/administrative department will destroy records/files.

The police department has extended the classification of records upto ‘E’, information obtained under RTI by Bhat revealed.

The files classified as ‘E’ including monthly statements of atrocities on SC/STs, escape of prisoners, tear gas, arms and ammunition should be disposed of after one year.

Files including tour advance register, counterfoils of bus/railway warrants classified as ‘B’ should be preserved upto 30 years.

Records under the Children’s Marriage Prevention Act, Lunacy Act and Register of Motor Vehicles, categorised as ‘A’ are permanently preserved files.

Detailed reports in respect of serious fire accidents should be disposed of within a year after disposal of claims, added Prakash.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that applications regarding grievances like not receiving a pension will not be disposed of until the grievances had been redressed.