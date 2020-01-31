Rugose Whitefly menace in Kadur, Ajjampura

Rugose Whitefly has infected coconut trees in Kadur and Ajjampura taluks in Chikkamagaluru district. The Department of Horticulture will hold camps to create awareness on the precautionary measures to be taken to check the menace, Horticulture Department Deputy Director A B Sanjay said.

Speaking at a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, a sister publication of Deccan Herald at DH-PV office in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, he said, “Scientists will visit the affected areas shortly to conduct a survey. Rugose Whitefly spreads fast. It was noticed in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagara and now has spread to Kadur and Ajjampura. The Horticulture Department officials from Kadur, Tarikere and Chikkamagaluru have already undergone training in dealing with the menace and will provide information to the farmers in the camps.”

He said incentives are provided for taking up apiculture, cashew nut cultivation and mushroom cultivation by the department. The department will supply beehives to the interested. Even the cashew nut saplings will be distributed. All assistance will be provided for taking up mushroom cultivation (button and oyster mushroom ) by imparting training. There are training centres for mushroom cultivation in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davangere and Bengaluru. The weather in Chikkamagaluru is conducive for mushroom cultivation, he noted.

Sanjay said that pepper vines are distributed by the department. Financial assistance is provided for the purchase of a ladder for harvesting pepper. Assistance up to Rs 1.2 lakh is provided for setting up onion storage unit (20X30 size). Financial assistance has been provided for setting up 600 such units in the district during 2019-20, he explained.

All those who have taken up crop insurance have to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar. Those who have failed to link their account with Aadhaar will not get the insurance amount credited to their account. The insurance amount paid for the loss of crops during 2019-20 has not been initiated so far,

he said.

For details on facilities from the horticulture department and crop insurance, farmers can contact 9448999222.