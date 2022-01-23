RUSA team visits University College

The physical review committee members of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) recently visited University College, Mangaluru, to review the development work under the RUSA grant.

Retired joint director of the state collegiate education department K T Manjunath headed the committee, while state RUSA nodal officer Dr Bhagyawan Mudigowda and convenor Dr Nagesh Babu were also part of the committee.

The committee reviewed the quality of work being done on classrooms, maths laboratory and toilets and appreciated the same. The members also interacted with the students to inform them about RUSA.

Principal Dr Anasuya Rai explained the uniqueness of the college, which has a history of 154 years and explained the particulars of the use of grants. The college has conducted construction, renovation and equipment purchases under a Rs 1 crore grant under RUSA 2.0.

Mangalore University RUSA nodal officer K S Jayappa, executive engineer Devi Prasad, RUSA coordinator of the college Dr Shobha, mathematics department head Prof Subramanya Bhat S and others were present.