Russian group bowled over by Indian system of medicine

A group of 30 Russians is undergoing a month-long Ayurveda and Yoga training and treatment at Sharada Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital at Sharada Ayurdhama campus in Devinagara, Talapady.

The group is learning Ayurveda treatment and Yoga and are glad about the Indian system of medicine.

Speaking to media, Alexander, the Russian team coordinator said, "We experienced Ayurveda treatment here. We want to practice the system of medicine by having a deep understanding of the Ayurveda."

"We underwent Panchakarma procedure and are experiencing the good results from various treatment procedures,'' he added.

Alexander congratulated the Sharada Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital for seamless opportunities to learn and train with doctors and staff.

"The health education, serene atmosphere, facilities, cleanliness, food, exposure and exchange of art and culture were beyond expectations,'' he said

The delegation comprises neurologist, surgeon, physicians and others.

Sharada Group of Institutions President Prof M B Puranik said, ''Our institutions collectively promote holistic health and education. We have been attracting health-enthusiasts from across the nation and globe. Along with the treatment, we educate them on Ayurveda, Yoga and Nature cure."

He said, "We had people travelling from US, Russia, Gulf, France and Germany, who were happy with out educative treatments. We are propagating our rich medicine system. Recently, Sharada Ayurveda, Yoga, and Maturopathy Medical College and Hospital had signed MoUs with 10 organisations of SAARC nations.''

Along with the treatment and introduction of Indian system of medicine, the Russian delegates were also introduced to art and culture.

Varna Vaividhya, a cultural exchange programme, was held to showcase the rich culture of the land. Members of the Russian group too showcased their art and culture on the occasion.