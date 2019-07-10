RWH mandatory for construction of house: DC

Rainwater harvesting (RWH) is mandatory for construction of houses in urban and rural areas. Completion certificates will not be issued to houses without rainwater harvesting facility, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said.

She was speaking at a meeting on central government’s Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, which aims at rejuvenation of water bodies.

Korlapati said the houses that are in different stages of construction should incorporate the RWH system. “Those planning to construct a house should also plan on implementing RWH facility in their building design.”

She directed gram panchayats and ULB (urban local bodies) officials not to issue permits for house construction, if RWH facility was not included in the building plan.

Projects aimed at recharging groundwater table should be initiated. Percolation pits should be dug to drain the surface runoff.

“As Udupi district had faced acute water shortage in summer, RWH has been made mandatory,” she said.

The officials should chalk out programmes to conserve traditional water bodies in the district.

Rainwater harvesting systems should be considered while issuing permits for private layouts by the Urban Development Authority, the deputy commissioner added.

Horticulture department Deputy Director Bhuvaneshwari said the department would impart free training in terrace gardening for those who have been harvesting the rain.