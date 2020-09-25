S P Balasubrahmanyam's tryst with coastal Karnataka

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (74) shared a close bond with the coastal districts. He had performed many programmes in the coastal belt.

In recognition of his passion for singing and achievements in the field of music, he was conferred Alva’s Virasat award in 2015-16.

S P Balasubrahmanyam, after receiving the award, had dedicated it to his mother and all elders who had nurtured his singing talent.

He added that if he is born again, he would like to be born in Karnataka. The award had carried a citation, a memento and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

“I had not seen such a grand award ceremony. I do not believe that anyone will honour me in such a grand manner in future,” he had said.

During the award ceremony, he was overjoyed with R K Padmanabha’s Carnatic classical recital; Yaksha Sangeetha by Sathyanarayana Puninchittaya and team, and Yaksha Namana by Alva’s College students, dance and music by Manipuri and Sri Lankan artistes.

A musical programme was organised to help the flood victims at Adyar Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru in January. He had entertained the music lovers by singing in five languages.

Telugu Kala Samithi had organised a musical concert of SPB at T M A Pai Hall to raise funds for its building on January 19, 2008.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, BJP MLAs Umanath Kotian, D Vedavyas Kamath and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj also took to Twitter on how SPB’s death had created a huge void in the music industry.