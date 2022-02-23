Sabitha first Koraga woman to get PhD

Sabitha first Koraga woman to get PhD

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:36 ist
Sabitha Koraga

Sabitha Koraga, who is serving as an assistant professor at Mangalore University, enjoys the distinction of being the first woman from the Koraga community to obtain her doctoral degree. 

Earlier, she had cleared UGC/NET examination in her very first attempt while pursuing a second-year post-graduation course in Sociology in 2011.

She received PhD from Mangalore University for her thesis titled ‘Evaluation of policies and programmes of tribal development of Karnataka State’.

She submitted her thesis under the guidance of Prof Jogan Shankar, retired professor of sociology at Mangalore University. 

Sabitha, hailing from Gundmi village in Udupi, underwent a lot of struggle to achieve her goal of getting educated.

She lost her parents as a child. She and her brother were raised by her aunt (mother’s sister). Despite poverty and financial problems, she completed her higher education. 

“We have to imbibe positive thoughts in order to achieve success. I had faced a lot of problems during my childhood. Now, my dream has been fulfilled. I will make an honest effort to improve the conditions of members of my community,” she said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sabitha Koraga
first Koraga woman to get PhD
Koraga community
Mangalore University

Related videos

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 