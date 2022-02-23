Sabitha first Koraga woman to get PhD

Sabitha Koraga, who is serving as an assistant professor at Mangalore University, enjoys the distinction of being the first woman from the Koraga community to obtain her doctoral degree.

Earlier, she had cleared UGC/NET examination in her very first attempt while pursuing a second-year post-graduation course in Sociology in 2011.

She received PhD from Mangalore University for her thesis titled ‘Evaluation of policies and programmes of tribal development of Karnataka State’.

She submitted her thesis under the guidance of Prof Jogan Shankar, retired professor of sociology at Mangalore University.

Sabitha, hailing from Gundmi village in Udupi, underwent a lot of struggle to achieve her goal of getting educated.

She lost her parents as a child. She and her brother were raised by her aunt (mother’s sister). Despite poverty and financial problems, she completed her higher education.

“We have to imbibe positive thoughts in order to achieve success. I had faced a lot of problems during my childhood. Now, my dream has been fulfilled. I will make an honest effort to improve the conditions of members of my community,” she said.