‘Sabkuch’ app launched

Techvedam IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Mysuru-based company, has launched a mobile phone application ‘Sabkuch’, the company’s chief executive officer Kiran Kumar said.

Kiran Kumar, while addressing the media at Patrika Bhavan, said the application contains features, such as business directory, jobs, events, movies, dating, matrimonial along with the directories of bus, train and flight timings.

He said that the accuracy rate of the business directory will be high as users themselves provide the content to the application. Location service-based programmes make various features user-friendly, he said.

Kumar said one can find job opportunities near one’s locality through the application. Confidentiality is maintained in the matrimonial section of the app, he said and added that more features will be added to the application in the days to come. There are plans to carry out crowdfunding through the app, for the medical assistance of needy and ailing children, he said.

Company director Sindhu was present in the press meet.