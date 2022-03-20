Saffron Flag can replace National Flag someday: RSS leader

Saffron Flag can replace the Tricolour Flag as National Flag someday, RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat declared on Sunday.

“If Hindu Samaj comes together, it can, it should happen,” the RSS leader asserted while addressing a massive foot march for the unity of Hindus organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishat’s (VHP) Karnika Koragajja’s shrine in Kuttar on the city’s outskirts.

“Which flag was there before the present Tricolour Flag? Earlier, the flag of the British was there. Prior to that, the flag of our country was a green star and moon,” he added.

Dr Bhat said, “If the majority of people vote for a change of National Flag in Parliament and Rajya Sabha, then the flag can be changed. If things continue in this manner, Hindu society will unite.”

On the issue of introducing Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus, Bhat said Bhagavad Gita should be read in all schools and houses.

Let Bible and Quran be at your homes, he added.

“Our government has taken a bold step like the Gujarat government to teach Bhagavad Gita in schools. We all support this move,” he said.

Dr Bhat said there was no reason for going towards the hijab of olden times.

Let us move towards Kitab. All should study unitedly, he declared.

Earlier in the day, a foot march organised with the objective of fostering unity among Hindus, by VHP, was launched from Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple.