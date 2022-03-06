Sahyadri Engg College students bag 3 ranks in VTU exams

Students from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) bagged three ranks in the annual university examinations conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).
A press release from SCEM stated that Jennifer Coutinho secured the second rank in Computer Science and Engineering, Abhishek B S secured the fourth rank in Mechanical Engineering and Swathi K secured the sixth rank in Information Science and Engineering.
SCEM chairman Manjunath Bhandary, principal Dr Rajesha S and other staff members congratulated the rank holders on their achievement.
