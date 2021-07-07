Sahyadri Panchamukhi variety a hope for farmers affected by flood

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Mangaluru has been promoting Sahyadri Panchamukhi, a flood-resistant red rice variety in flood-prone areas of Dakshina Kannada.

This year, the variety of paddy is being introduced to the farmers in Harekala and Moodushedde, who are affected by floods during the monsoon.

Last year, the variety of paddy was introduced in 10 acres of flood-prone paddy fields at Delanthabettu and Kayyur in Mangaluru taluk.

Farmers have readied the seeds and given at least 60 quintal seeds to 200 farmers in the surrounding areas to cultivate this year, said Dr Naveen Kumar B T, scientist (agronomy), at ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Mangaluru to DH.

He said there are 300 hectares of paddy fields that are affected by floods in Dakshina Kannada district. Owing to the flood, several farmers fail to take up paddy cultivation during the Kharif season and the yield also reduces following the flood.

The paddy stalks of Sahyadri Panchamukhi grow up to about 90 to 95 cm tall and can withstand stagnation of floodwater for 10 to 15 days and could get a yield of 20 to 24 quintals per acre. The paddy will be ready for harvest within 130 to 135 days, he said.

As it grows 90 to 95 cm tall, the farmers get paddy straw of 7.5 to 7.8 tonnes per hectare. The variety is also resistant to diseases that affect paddy.

The paddy seeds have been given to 10 farmers in Harekala and one farmer in Moodushedde.

“The capacity development programme on flood-resistant red rice variety was held at Harekala wherein farmers were given advisories on the application of nutrients and cultivation. A large tract of paddy fields in Harekala is affected by floods. Several acres of paddy fields have been left unused due to the flood situation. This variety will help in increasing the area of paddy cultivation in the days to come,” said farmer leader Manohar Shetty.

Dr Naveen said that even Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik has shown an interest in promoting the variety in Bantwal and has promised to get it cultivated on at least 50 acres of land in the next season.