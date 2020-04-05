Sahyadri startup supplies face shields to COVID-19 warriors

At DreamWorks Makerspace – a student makerspace guided by Startups at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru – have developed a design for face shields with the support of the makers community in India such as Maker’s Asylum and Fracktal Works.

Face shields are an urgent requirement in India’s fight against COVID-19. “We have reworked the design from Maker’s Asylum and have created a modified version of it. Face shields are a key piece of equipment for frontline healthcare workers working in close contact with COVID-19 patients. These face shields can protect a healthcare professional from exposure to droplets containing the virus expelled by patients when they cough or sneeze,” said a press release from Vasanth Kedige of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management.

Already, the students have supplied more than 1000 face shields to hospitals in and around Mangaluru. The basic materials used for preparing face shields are acrylic sheets, OHP sheet and thread.

Sahyadri Centre for Social Innovation was established for the purpose of motivating students in the area of social innovations and provide hands-on experience and practical exposure to solve socially relevant issues. Built on the lines of the ‘Make in India’ concept where students are encouraged to pursue their ideas and innovate continuously, the lab is trying to bridge the gap between theory and technology. It is a full-fledged 24X7 technical workspace.