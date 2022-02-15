Sakhi-One Stop Centre to get upgraded facilities soon

District Sakhi-One Stop Centre, functioning on the premises of Lady Goschen Hospital, will soon have better infrastructure, with upgraded facilities.

The centre, which was set up by the women and child development department on January 26, 2019, deals with an average of 20 cases a month.

The new structure of Sakhi-One stop Centre, which counsels and guides women who are victims of domestic and sexual violence, will start functioning from the second floor of the Maternity and Child Health (MCH) building in the hospital.

The civil work of the centre is nearing completion, Medical Superintendent of the Government Lady Goschen Hospital Dr Durgaprasad M R told DH.

The new premises is being developed at a cost of Rs 48 lakh and will have separate rooms for counselling, consultation, living room, office room, and a kitchen.

In addition, it will have a six-bed ward which will provide a temporary shelter for women who can take shelter for not more than 15 days. The centre has an administrator, a counsellor, social workers, legal advisors and multi-purpose workers.

“We are also planning a video conference room to help the victims attend court proceedings virtually,’’ added Dr Durgaprasad.

“This will also ensure that the identity of the victim is not revealed in public. The facility will be developed within a month at a cost of around Rs 6.25 lakh with the help of donors,” he explained.

A health education room with a projector and a seating capacity for 30 people, a VIP lounge, swab collection room and rooms for specialists visiting the centre will also be located on the same floor.

The development works are being initiated following suggestions from the coordination committee that includes officials from both district administration, health department and women and child development department.

Dr Durgaprasad said, “Due to shortage of funds to buy furniture, the donors were contacted. General furniture required for the examination room along with medical furniture was arranged through the donors. In addition, the centre will have a music system playing light music. The kitchen will have a refrigerator, drinking water facility and coffee vending machine. This too will be installed with the help of donors.”