Salvour appointed for removing fuel, salvaging grounded vessel off Ullal coast

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a 'salvour' is engaged to remove HSD (high-speed diesel) and salvage the grounded vessel M V Princess Miral off the Ullal coast.

He said the salvour will conduct a survey before launching the salvaging process.

He said that once the waves reduce, an underground survey will also be conducted to assess the situation on removing the oil and salvaging the grounded vessel. The Indian Coast Guard will be the central coordinating agency and it will be in contact with the DG shipping. The agency will survey how to remove the oil and salvage the grounded vessel, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has trained 3,000 volunteers.

As the sunken vessel is close to the shore in Batapady, the Coast Guard has barricaded the Netravathi river mouth from the seaward side using inflatable booms to prevent the spread of oil spills. The 32-year-old cargo vessel, carrying 8,000 metric tonnes of steel coils and 220 metric tonnes of HSD, was sailing towards Lebanon before sinking near the Batapady coast.