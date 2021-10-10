Samaja supports demand for Kodava devpt corporation

Samaja supports demand for Kodava devpt corporation

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 10 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 01:00 ist
Members and office-bearers of UCO and Kodava Samaja conduct a meeting in Kodava Samaja, Ponnampet.

Ponnampet Kodava Samaja will extend its support to the United Codava Organisation (UCO) in the fight towards the formation of Kodava community development corporation, said Kodava Samaja, Ponnampet, president Chottekmada Rajiv Bopaiah.

During a meeting held in Kodava Samaja, Ponnampet, he said that the demand of UCO is timely. The corporation, if established, will help in the strengthening of the Kodava community and claim its rights.

UCO president Kokkalemada Manju Chinnappa said that even though there is an opinion that the Kodava people are financially well off, they are ignored when it comes to social and political representation.

“When a separate development corporation is formed for Vokkaligas who are listed under the 3 A category, why not form a development corporation for Kodavas who are listed under the same category?" he asked

Kodava Samaja secretary Ponnimada Suresh, treasurer Mookalera Lakshmana, directors Mallamada Prabhu Poonacha, Cheppudira Rakesh Devaiah, Bopanna, Roopa Uttappa, Mandechandra Dinesh Chityappa, Mookalamada Arasu Nanjappa, Addanda Sunil and UCO member Kallichanda Robin Subbaiah were present.

Ponnampet Kodava Samaja
United Codava Organisation
community development corporation
Kodagu

