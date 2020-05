Leaders of Dalit Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samithi submitted a memorandum to Additional DC Dr Kumar to be forwarded to the state government, urging them to conduct Gram Panchayat elections.

Fearing the outbreak of Covid-19, the State Election Commission had postponed the election. The state government is now planning to appoint an administrative council to the Gram Panchayats.

The move to appoint administrative council is an undemocratic move, said Samithi members.